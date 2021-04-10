Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.51. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 515,254 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

