Cardstack Market Capitalization Tops $22.53 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $145,418.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00053057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00616292 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

