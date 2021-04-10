CargoX Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 139.5% higher against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $67.32 million and $1.31 million worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00617789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00081447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00036659 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

