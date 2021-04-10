Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 10,900 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 1.92% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.