Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 962 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.