Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $286.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

