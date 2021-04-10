Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $677.02 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

