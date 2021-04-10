Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 181,785 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,617,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48.

