Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,344 shares of company stock valued at $378,713,801. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

