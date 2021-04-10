Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

