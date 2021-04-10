Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

URA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.