Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 2,090 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA ARKQ opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.28. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

