Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 31,628 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,628 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 162,712 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,949,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,989,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

