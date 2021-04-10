Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.38 and a fifty-two week high of $378.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.