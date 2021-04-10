Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,453 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after acquiring an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after acquiring an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.