Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 49,388 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,388 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,375,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,649 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 632.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

