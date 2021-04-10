Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $1.27 Million Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.43% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSOC opened at $29.68 on Friday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.