Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,251 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

