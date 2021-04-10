Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $190.77 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00047621 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,459,332 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

