Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $656.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to post sales of $656.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $653.10 million to $660.60 million. Carter’s reported sales of $654.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,342,000.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

