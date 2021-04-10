Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

