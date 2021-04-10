Cartesi Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 61.5% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $202.57 million and approximately $96.70 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00291220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.90 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.68 or 0.99050286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.00757390 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,635,637 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

