Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $139.41 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $80,029,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

