Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $19.30 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 83% against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $429,227.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

