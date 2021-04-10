Catex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.99 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $11,612.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

