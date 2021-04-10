CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Capitalization of $78,367.84

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $78,367.84 and approximately $54,060.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

