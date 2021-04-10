CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $72,543.49 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006042 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001540 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

