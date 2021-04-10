Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.63 ($5.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.25 ($6.18) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

