Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post $32.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.95 million to $32.36 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $128.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.