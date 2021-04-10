Celo Dollar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.72 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.84 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,804,076 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

