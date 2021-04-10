Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,760 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

