Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,270 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

