Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 82.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

