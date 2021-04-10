Centre Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 64.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $576.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

