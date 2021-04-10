Centre Asset Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

