Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Corteva accounts for about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $47.13 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

