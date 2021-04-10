Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD opened at $319.23 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.37 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $343.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

