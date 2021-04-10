Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

