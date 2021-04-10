Centric Cash (CNS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.33 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $4.33 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 748.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,229,228,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

