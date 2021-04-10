CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 54,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,772.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

