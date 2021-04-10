CHADS VC Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $425.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,402,704 coins and its circulating supply is 47,337,563 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.