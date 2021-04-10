Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Reaches $1.95 on Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,893,153 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

