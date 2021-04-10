Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,420 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Monro worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Monro by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Monro by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

