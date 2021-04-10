Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,391 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after purchasing an additional 622,620 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

