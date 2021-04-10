Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,920 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Harsco worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

