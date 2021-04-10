Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,415 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of MYR Group worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

