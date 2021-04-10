Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,207 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Magellan Health worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

