Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 558,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

