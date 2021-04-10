Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Welbilt worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 64,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.25.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

