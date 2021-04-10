Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Onto Innovation worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -372.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,956 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

